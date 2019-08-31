WORKSHOPS: Cyber Readiness for Small Businesses & Nonprofits

CyberHawaii, the Hawai‘i Island Economic Development Board (HIEDB) and the Hawai‘i Leeward Planning Council (HLPC) are bringing together cyber security, IT professionals and leaders in both the public and private sector to share their knowledge, experiences and best practices with Hawai‘i businesses that are ready to be more cyber aware and secure.

During these free Cyber Defense 101 Workshops, attendees will identify cyber security vulnerabilities and risks, create a cyber security plan with policies and employee readiness to mitigate cyber threats and establish a simple, practical response plan for cyber incidents.

2019 WORKSHOP SCHEDULE

Wednesday, Sept. 4

8:30 a.m.–12:30 p.m.

Imiloa Astronomy Center, Moanahoku Hall, Hilo

Thursday, Sept. 5

8:30 a.m. – 12:30 p.m.

NELHA, Kailua-Kona

These workshops are being offered free of charge through the support of CyberHawaii, HIEDB, HLPC, and local sponsors HPM Building Supply, KTA Super Stores and Na Leo Television.

To register, contact Jacqui Hoover at (808) 960-7503.

About CyberHawaii

CyberHawaii is an information sharing and analysis non-profit organization committed to developing and enhancing Hawai‘i’s cybersecurity capabilities. Its mission focuses on supporting cyber education and encouraging career pathways in cyber security and analytics, as well as cyber security outreach and increasing awareness throughout our community.