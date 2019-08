Senior Summer Classes Offered at Regency Hualalai

Regency Hualalai welcomes the County of Hawai‘i, Department of Parks & Recreation, Elderly Activities Division, Elderly Recreation Services, which will offer Senior Classes Summer Classes Sept. 3 through 13, 2019.

Due to construction at Hale Halawai, classes will be held at Regency Hualalai.

A first-time class fee of $10 will be waived for any senior that wishes to join on these dates.

For questions or complete list of Senior Summer Classes offered, call Regency Hualalai at (808) 329-7878.

SEPTEMBER 3RD + 10TH

TAD HUMBLE UKULELE: 9:30AM + 10:30AM

SEPTEMBER 5TH + 12TH

LINE DANCING: 10AM

TAI CHI: 12N

SEPTEMBER 6TH + 13TH

TAI CHI: 9AM

ZUMBA GOLD: 11:30AM

For more information, call Community Relations Director James Resor at (808) 329-7878 or email [email protected]