Keauhou Shopping Center to Hold Benefit Concert

Keauhou Shopping Center will host its Friday Hula Show on the Heritage Courtyard Stage on Friday, Aug. 30, 2019, from 6 to 7 p.m.

Then on Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019, from 5 to 7 p.m., the center’s Hui Kakoʻo Benefit Concert Series will feature Mark Saito and Bulla Kaneko.

The benefit concert supports the Hawai’i Island Food Basket in its mission to end hunger in Hawai’i County.

Admission is two cans of food donated to the Hawai‘i Island Food Basket; bring 3 or more cans for a chance to win a prize.

Ocean Paws Pet Grooming will host a birthday celebration for owner Teresa on Sunday, Sept. 1. Bring your pup in between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. and get his or her nails done for half-price—just $7.50.

Keauhou Shopping Center is located at 78-6831 Ali‘i Drive in Kailua-Kona. The concert will be held in the Kai Malo‘o Reef Stage area, in front of Longs.

