Kailua-Kona Man Dies as Result of Motorcycle Crash

A 26-year-old Kailua-Kona man died following a single-vehicle collision on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, in Kailua-Kona on Ali‘i Drive .3 miles south of Royal Poinciana Drive.

The 26-year-old male has been positively identified as Jordan Seth Powell.

Responding to an 8:51 p.m. call, police determined that a blue 2005 Suzuki motorcycle heading north had overtaken a vehicle on the shoulder of the roadway near a left-hand curve on Alii Drive. The motorcycle then went onto the gravel shoulder and lost control. The motorcycle then struck a parking sign and a rock embankment causing the rider to be ejected. The rider was transported to the Kona Community Hospital, where he was later pronounced dead at 9:45 p.m.

Police do believe speed was a factor in the crash.

An autopsy has been ordered to determine the exact cause of death.

The Area II Traffic Enforcement Unit has initiated a Coroner’s Inquest investigation and is asking for anyone who may have witnessed the accident to contact Officer Kelsey Kobayashi at (808) 326-4646, ext. 229.

This is the 15th traffic fatality this year compared to 21 at this time last year.