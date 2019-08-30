Hawai‘i Red Cross Volunteers Deploy for Hurricane Dorian

Four volunteers with the American Red Cross of Hawaii are being deployed to help tens of thousands of people in the path of Hurricane Dorian.

Currently, the storm continues to strengthen and is taking aim at the SE coast of the United States.

While the exact path of Dorian is still uncertain, 19 million people live in areas that could be impacted and as many as 50,000 people in Florida, Georgia and South Carolina may need emergency shelter.

The Red Cross is coordinating with community partners and emergency responders to prepare evacuation centers for people who may seek shelter over the Labor Day weekend. They are also currently coordinating hundreds of trained volunteers, emergency response vehicles and more than 30 tractor-trailer loads full of relief supplies to help people in the path of the storm. As the storm passed over the US Virgin Islands and Puerto Rico Wednesday night, as many as 265 people sought refuge in 70 government and community shelters.

Hurricane Dorian is now expected to hit Florida even harder than previously thought, prompting a widened state of emergency. The hurricane has the potential to make landfall on Monday as a powerful Category 4 hurricane, (131 to 155 mph) and could be the strongest direct hit to Florida’s east coast since Hurricane Andrew in 1992.

“As the millions of people brace for this powerful storm, we are doing everything in our power to bring comfort and hope to everyone in Hurricane Dorian’s path,” said Coralie Chun Matayoshi, CEO of the American Red Cross Pacific Islands Region.

The Red Cross encourages all families to make a disaster plan to include an evacuation plan with two different routes of escape, a communications plan to help families reconnect after disaster and a disaster supplies kit that is readily available to aid in a quick evacuation. Information on developing a family plan is available to the public at redcross.org/hawaii, or a brochure can be requested by calling 734-2101.

The Red Cross is a nonprofit humanitarian organization which provides assistance to meet the immediate emergency needs of those affected by disasters. All Red Cross assistance to disaster victims is free. The Red Cross is not a government agency; it depends on public contributions to help others. Your gift supports the lifesaving mission of the American Red Cross in your community, across the country and around the world. To send a contribution, mail your check to:

American Red Cross of Hawaii

4155 Diamond Head Road

Honolulu, HI 96816

Make a secure online donation or call (808) 739-8109.