DWS Issues South Kohala Water Conservation Reminder

The Department of Water Supply has issued a water conservation reminder for the South Kohala area through Sept. 30, 2019, while well repairs are being conducted, according to a DWS press release on Friday, Aug. 30, at 1:15 p.m.

Residents and businesses are asked to limit water use to essential needs such as consumption, cooking, sanitation purposes and storing water for emergency preparedness in order to avoid a water outage.

SPONSORED VIDEO

AFFECTED AREAS: KAWAIHAE, KAWAIHAE HARBOR, HAPUNA BEACH RESORT, MAUNA

KEA BEACH RESORT, PUAKO, MAUNA LANI RESORT AND SOUTH KOHALA,.

Water conservation measures include refraining from car washing, cutting back on irrigation, and using water wisely indoors and outdoors.

Call (808) 887-3030 or (808) 961-8050 during normal business hours, (808) 961-8790 for after-hour emergencies or email [email protected].