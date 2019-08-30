Applicants Sought for Board of Bar Examiners

The Nominating Committee of the Hawai‘i Supreme Court is accepting applications from attorneys wanting to serve as members of the Board of Bar Examiners. Individuals from all islands are invited to apply.

Appointed board members will serve three-year terms beginning November 1, 2019.

The Board of Examiners administers the process of admission to the Hawaii State Bar. It examines each applicant’s qualifications, knowledge of legal ethics, moral character, and administers a written examination.

Board members receive no compensation but may be reimbursed for travel and other expenses incidental to the performance of their duties.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Applicants should submit a letter of interest along with a resume to:

Gayle J. Lau, Chair

Hawaii Supreme Court Nominating Committee

P.O. Box 26436

Honolulu, HI 96825

The deadline to submit applications is Monday, Sept. 23, 2019.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Nominating Committee will provide recommendations to the Supreme Court, which makes the final selections.