Shark Sighting Closes Magic Sands, Kahalu‘u

Shark Sighting Closes Magic Sands, Kahalu‘uAugust 29, 2019, 10:08 AM HST (Updated August 29, 2019, 2:21 PM)
The Department of Land and Natural Resources reports La‘aloa (Magic Sands) and Kahalu‘u Beach Parks in Kona are closed due to a confirmed shark sighting on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.
Magic Sands was also closed Wednesday afternoon due to a shark sighting.
A reassessment of conditions will be conducted on Thursday afternoon.
Follow all instructions from ocean safety personnel. The public will be informed of changes that may affect safety.