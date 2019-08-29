AD
Shark Sighting Closes Magic Sands, Kahalu‘u

By Big Island Now
August 29, 2019, 10:08 AM HST (Updated August 29, 2019, 2:21 PM)
Magic Sands and Kahalu‘u Beach Parks were closed on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, due to a shark sighting. PC: Tiffany DeMasters

The Department of Land and Natural Resources reports La‘aloa (Magic Sands) and Kahalu‘u Beach Parks in Kona are closed due to a confirmed shark sighting on the morning of Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019.

Magic Sands was also closed Wednesday afternoon due to a shark sighting.

A reassessment of conditions will be conducted on Thursday afternoon.

Follow all instructions from ocean safety personnel. The public will be informed of changes that may affect safety.

