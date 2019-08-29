Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center Rodeo Arena to Close

The Pana‘ewa Equestrian Center Rodeo Arena will soon close for more than three months.

The arena will be closed from Sept. 2, 2019, to approximately Dec. 9, 2019, in order to complete restoration work at the facility, according to a Hawai‘i County press release.

Departmental staff will be removing all of the compacted dirt and material from inside the arena, which is not draining properly, and replacing it with drain material and red cinder. The red cinder base is solid, and when it rains, the arena will be able to drain quickly while retaining the surface.

This red cinder base will also assist in the mitigation of dust being released beyond the property lines of the facility, the release continued. The red cinder method was successfully utilized this year at the Honoka‘a Rodeo Arena, and all feedback from arena users has been positive.

For more information, call Hawai‘i County Parks and Recreation at (808) 961-8311.