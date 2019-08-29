Missing: Robert Sidney, 75, Kailua-Kona

The Hawai‘i Police Department is asking for public assistance in locating 75-year-old Robert Sidney.

Sidney is approximately 5 feet, 9 inches, 170 pounds, has hazel eyes and white, shoulder-length hair. He wears glasses and was wearing a blue tank top, tan shorts and slippers.

He was last seen on Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019, at approximately 2:30 p.m. walking down Palani Road toward Ali‘i Drive in Kailua-Kona. Sidney has a condition that requires medication. Police request anyone with information on Sidney’s whereabouts contact the department at (808) 935-3311.