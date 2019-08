The Hawai‘i County Department of Parks and Recreation announced Kūhiō Kalaniana’ole Park will be closed on Sept. 3, 2019, and will reopen on Sept. 7, 2019.

The closure is due to the Department of Public Works installing a waterline as part of the Kalaniana’ole Avenue project.

For more information, call the Department of Public Works, Engineering Division at (808) 961-8321.