Hawai‘i Island Weekend Road Closures, Aug. 30—Sept. 1

The State of Hawaiʻi Department of Transportation has announced the following temporary lane closures through Sunday, Sept. 1, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather-permitting.

For information about statewide closures, go online.

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE):

Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

MAUNA KEA ACCESS ROAD (ROUTE 210)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE)

Mauna Kea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, 24 hours a day period, seven days a week for TMT work.