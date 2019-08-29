Ex-Cop Gets Probation for Child Sex Assaults

A former Honolulu police officer struck a plea deal that will keep him out of prison after sexually assaulting a child multiple times, according to multiple media reports.

Teddy O. Van Lerberghe, 45, was charged in 2017 with seven counts of sexual assault of a 5-year-old between the years of 2004 and 2008. Four of the seven charges were Class A felonies, which carry a minimum sentence of 20 years in prison for each count.

On Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019, he agreed to a sentence of five years of probation with no jail time.

Van Lerberghe entered a plea of not guilty, which he changed to a plea of no contest after striking a deal with prosecutors in Honolulu. That deal included reducing his seven counts of sexual assault to four Class B felonies and three Class C felonies, punishable by up to 10 years and up to five years in prison, respectively.

The ex-Honolulu officer, who was on the force for nine years before he was fired in 2016, is required to register as a convicted sex offender for the rest of his life.

The Honolulu Department of the Prosecuting Attorney told news sources it would not provide comment until after sentencing.