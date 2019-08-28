SPJ to Host ‘Gridiron Show: This is Not a Drill’ on O‘ahu

A limited number of general admission seats will be on sale at the door Wednesday night, Aug. 28, for the dress rehearsal friends-and-family preview performance of the Society of Professional Journalists’ Hawai‘i Chapter production of the Gridiron Show.

With the theme “This is Not a Drill,” this year’s show features approximately 28 songs and sketches making fun of recent news events in Hawai‘i performed by a cast of more than 50 journalists and public relations professionals.

Gridiron performers include Big Island Now Meteorologist Malika Dudley, Gordon Y.K. Pang, Bill Sage, Māhealani Richardson, Ben Gutierrez, Lisa Kubota, Ashley Nagaoka, Robbie Dingeman, Keoki Kerr, Chad Blair, Paul Drewes, Maleko McDonnell, Vicki Viotti, Donalyn Dela Cruz, Cathy Foy, Shannon Winpenny, Lance Rae and Jodi Leong will once again take the stage in this must-see satirical revue.

First-time cast members include Jenn Boneza, Sara Mattison, Lorin Eleni Gill and Ryan Kalei Tsuji.

Actor/performer Kimee Balmilero directed the show.

All proceeds from the every-other-year event fund paid journalism internships at a variety of media outlets across Hawai‘i.

The Diamond Head Theatre is located at 520 Makapu‘u Ave. in Honolulu. Doors to the theater open at 7 p.m. for first-come, first-served seating and the show begins at 7:30 p.m. Each person will be allowed to purchase up to four tickets, as available.

The preview show is being held Wednesday, Aug. 28 at 7:30 p.m. and performances will be held Thursday, Aug. 29 and Friday, Aug. 30, at 8.p.m., and on Saturday, Aug. 31, at 3 p.m. and 8 p.m. The four reserved-seat performances of the Gridiron Show on Aug. 29 and 30, and Sept. 1 are sold out.

A small number of seats may become available on the day of the show and will be sold at the door before those shows for $55 and $75 each, depending on their location. The ticket desk opens outside DHT an hour and a half before each performance. Do not call the Diamond Head Theatre box office.

For more information, call (808) 352-4468 or email [email protected].

