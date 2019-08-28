Puna Suspects Wanted on Warrants

Big Island police are asking for the public’s help in locating two individuals wanted on outstanding warrants, as well as for questioning in a separate criminal investigation.

Police are looking for 50-year-old Kim Kanakamaikai of Puna. He is described as being 5-feet-10-inches tall, weighing 225 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair.

The second individual is identified as 24-year-old Tearon Pacheco-Fernandez of Puna. She is described as local, being 4-feet-9-inches tall, weighing 120 pounds, with brown eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to contact Det. Wendall Carter by calling (808) 961-2383 or via email at [email protected].

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.