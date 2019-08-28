Leak Detection Tech to Save Money, Energy

Hawai‘i County Department of Water Supply (DWS) purchased more than 200 data loggers to track down hard-to-find leaks in the county’s underground water distribution system, with help from Hawai‘i Energy.

The new noise data logging technology will allow DWS to detect invisible leaks earlier, resulting in an estimated annual energy savings of more than $265,000 and an estimated annual water savings of 700,000 gallons, according to a Hawai‘i Energy press release.

SPONSORED VIDEO

“Our statewide water system requires a large amount of energy in order to treat and pump water to customers,” said Brian Kealoha, executive director of Hawaiʻi Energy. “The ability to detect leaks early will not only help save in energy consumption, but it will also allow us to be better stewards of our natural resources, By supporting programs like this, our goal is to make energy efficiency more accessible and more affordable to families and businesses throughout the state.”

In addition to helping with the initial purchase of the data loggers, Hawaiʻi Energy presented a $121,258 energy rebate to DWS at its Water Board Meeting Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019. Hawaiʻi Energy began working with the DWS in 2014 in support of their water-leak detection program.

“The new noise data loggers will allow us to find more leaks by improving our coverage of the water distribution system,” said Warren Ching, energy management analyst of the DWS. “Each leak that is found and repaired reduces the runtime of our pumping equipment, which reduces our energy use. We are currently targeting energy-intensive areas that are prone to leakage. This number of loggers could not have been purchased without the help of Hawaiʻi Energy.”