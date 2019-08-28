Flood Advisory in Effect for Hawai‘i Island

Flood Advisory in Effect for Hawai‘i IslandAugust 28, 2019, 6:33 PM HST (Updated August 28, 2019, 6:33 PM)
6:16 PM HST Wednesday, Aug. 28, 2019: National Weather Service in Honolulu
FLOOD ADVISORY FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 9:15 PM HST.
At 6:16 p.m. HST, radar indicated moderate to heavy rain showers over the North and South Kona Districts of the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of 1 to 2 inches per hour.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Kealakekua, Honalo, Captain Cook, Kalaoa, Honaunau, Hawaiian Ocean View, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Holualoa and the
Pōhakuloa Training Area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.