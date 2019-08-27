Waimea Youngster Wins Reading Program Prize

The Hawai‘i State Public Library System (HSPLS) on Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019, announced the grand prize winner of its 2019 Summer Reading Program.

Second-grade student Gianna Zarley, from the Thelma Parker Memorial Public and School Library in Waimea, won four Alaska Airlines roundtrip tickets to anywhere Alaska Airlines flies, according to a release from the office of the State Librarian.

Celebrating A Universe of Stories, Hawai‘i’s public libraries encouraged readers of all ages to learn about space, science fiction, the ancient Polynesian skill of wayfinding and Hawai‘i’s role in astronomical research and discovery. Thousands of participants enjoyed books, ebooks, audiobooks and more, logging a collective total of over 16.3 million minutes read, the release continued. They also attended programs and completed activities in HSPLS branches from June 1 to July 13, 2019.

Over 19,800 patrons of all ages blasted off into reading this summer, making them eligible for the grand prize drawing. Public libraries across the state hosted family-friendly activities to encourage adult, teen and children readers to join the contest, which was funded by the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i and their Summer Reading sponsors.

Zarley, of Waimea Elementary School, was surprised at Tuesday’s presentation event at the Thelma Parker Public and School Library, the release said. State Librarian Stacey A. Aldrich, along with Executive Director of the Friends of the Library of Hawai‘i Nainoa Mau and Kona Airport Station Manager for Alaska Airlines Heidi Feeney, presented Zarley and her parents with the four Alaska Airlines round trip tickets.

“We are excited to celebrate the reading achievements of Gianna Zarley,” Aldrich said. “We look forward to continuing to support all readers all year long.”