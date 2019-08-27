Free Kona Hula Celebration set for October

Kumu Hula Naomi Apolo and Kumu Hula lwalani Kalima, sisters, have announced a free hula event in Kailua-Kona for late October.

The event, titled Hula is Aloha, Hula is Hawai’i—He Hali’a Aloha No Lanakilakeikiahiali’i, is intended to celebrate and honor Kumu Hula George Naope. It is scheduled for the Hulihe’e Palace Lawn on Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

There is no charge for the event. Attendees are encouraged to bring a mat or beach chair and enjoy a day full of hula and music from various halau, multiple musicians, craft vendors and more.

Any questions should be directed to Apolo at (808} 430-1958 or via email at [email protected] gmail.com.