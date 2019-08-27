Flood Advisory in Effect for Hawai‘i Island

Flood Advisory in Effect for Hawai‘i IslandAugust 27, 2019, 4:42 PM HST (Updated August 27, 2019, 4:42 PM)
4:33 PM HST Tuesday, Aug. 27, 2019: National Weather Service in Honolulu
FLOOD ADVISORY FOR HAWAI‘I ISLAND UNTIL 7:30 PM HST
At 4:31 p.m. HST, radar indicated heavy rain over the leeward slopes of the Big Island. Rain was falling at a rate of up to 2 inches per hour.
Locations in the advisory include but are not limited to Kailua-Kona, Kealakekua, Honalo, Captain Cook, Pu‘uanahulu, Kalaoa, Honaunau, Kahalu‘u-Keauhou, Kainaliu, Holualoa, Waikoloa Village and
the Pōhakuloa Training Area.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS
Stay away from streams, drainage ditches and low lying areas prone to flooding. Rainfall and runoff will also cause hazardous driving conditions due to ponding, reduced visibility and poor braking action. Do not cross fast flowing or rising water in your vehicle, or on foot. Turn around, don’t drown.