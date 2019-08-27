DOH Requires Additional Student Immunizations

Beginning in the 2020-2021 school year, the state Department of Health will require additional immunizations for all students across Hawai‘i, from those entering preschool to those enrolling in universities.

Students who are up-to-date with their vaccinations in accordance with the Center for Disease Control’s national recommendations will be in compliance with the new requirements. In addition, before the first day of school year 2020-2021, all seventh-grade students must provide documentation of having received:

Tdap (tetanus, diphtheria, pertussis)

HPV (human papillomavirus vaccine)

MCV (meningococcal conjugate vaccine)

ADVERTISEMENT

For more information, visit online.