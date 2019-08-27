Business of Art Workshop at VAC

Volcano artist Ira Ono will again host his Business of Art workshop at Volcano Art Center (VAC).

Ono will help attendees navigate basic business principles in this one-day intensive workshop, according to a VAC press release. From the initial pros and cons of being your own boss to copyright basics to branding your product, Ono will help you decipher the right approach for you and your art.

This is an opportunity for artists and craftspeople to gain insights resulting in profitable solutions, the release said.

Topics will include:

Pricing your Product for Profit

Focus on Galleries/Gift Shops/Department Stores

Trade Shows/Catalog Sales

Visual Merchandising

Affordable Display Techniques

Fool-Proof Presentations

Internet Marketing

Getting Free Publicity

The Business of Art workshop will be held Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Volcano Art Center Niaulani Campus in Volcano Village. The cost of the full-day workshop is $55, or $50 for VAC members. Participants are encouraged to bring samples of their own artwork for Ono to review.

To register, contact Volcano Art Center at (808) 967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.

Ono is an internationally known artist whose works are featured in the Hawai‘i State Art Museum and private collections in the US, Europe and Japan. He is the founder of annual Trash Art Shows throughout the state and is well-versed in every aspect of marketing fine arts and crafts here in Hawai‘i and beyond, the release said.

Ono is also the owner and director of the Volcano Garden Arts Gallery in Volcano, where he exhibits his personal works along with over 100 local artists from across the state. Visit www.iraono.com.