Blue Hawaiian Giveaway, Free Flight for Two

Blue Hawaiian Helicopters is currently running a social media giveaway for a free flight for two.

To enter, participants must simply follow Blue Hawaiian Helicopters and their sister company Hawaii Helicopters on Instagram, like the contest photo at https://www.instagram.com/p/B1m01qcj-bp/, and tag a friend in the comments who they would like to bring on the tour, according to a company press release.

The flight is for two people and valid for use within one year on any of the four major islands. The winner will choose which island and Blue Hawaiian Helicopters will choose the adventure. Participants can enter as many times as they’d like between Aug. 27 and Sept. 15, 2019, at midnight HST.

The winner will be chosen randomly and announced via a Blue Hawaiian Instagram story on Sept. 17.