Aloha Festivals Partners with Hawaii’s Finest

Aloha Festivals, the largest Hawaiian cultural celebration in the US, announced that local apparel brand Hawaii’s Finest will produce its exclusive 2019 festival t-shirt, according to a festival press release.

The design is inspired by the 2019 Aloha Festivals theme Nā Mo‘olelo ʻUkulele: ‘Ukulele Stories, celebrating Hawai‘i’s official musical instrument, its history and its prominent influence on local music.

“We are honored to partner with Hawai‘i’s Finest—such a popular, local brand with a loyal following,” said Helene (Sam) Shenkus, co-chair of Aloha Festivals. “Aloha Festivals celebrates 73 years this year as the largest Hawaiian cultural celebration in the US and it’s encouraging to have a brand like Hawai‘i’s Finest come on board to help us keep the festival relevant for a younger audience.”

Alongside the festival t-shirt will be a new release of logo items including t-shirts, jackets, jerseys, board shorts and snapback hats. All of the items will be available for purchase on the HI Finest website on Sept. 20, 2019, and at the 67th Annual Waikīkī Ho‘olaule‘a on Sept. 21, the release said.

Information about potential early sales will be posted at www.AlohaFestivals.com/shop. Hawaii’s Finest will also feature its own entertainment stage at this year’s Waikīkī Ho‘olaule‘a.

“It’s like a dream come true for us to partner with Aloha Festivals to produce the new merchandise and even more exciting having our own stage,” said Paulele Alcon, owner of Hawaii’s Finest. “I grew up attending all of the Aloha Festivals events, collecting ribbons and shirts. We’re so excited.”

Attendees can also support Aloha Festivals by purchasing Aloha Festivals ribbons and pins. All proceeds go toward perpetuating the Aloha Festivals celebration. The ribbons and pins will be for sale at each signature event and online.

The mission of Aloha Festivals is to foster the aloha spirit through the perpetuation of the Hawaiian culture and the celebration of the diverse customs and traditions of Hawai‘i. For more information about Aloha Festivals, visit www.AlohaFestivals.com.