Richards, LWVHC to Talk Energy, Food Security

League of Women Voters of Hawai‘i County (LWVHC) is hosting a general public meeting next month on energy and food self-reliance with District 9 Hawai‘i County Councilmember Dr. Tim Richards.

Titled Agriculture, Water, Energy: A Food Nexus, the meeting will begin at 10 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 13, 2019, at Hawai‘i Community College Pālamanui in Panini Classroom 126. Registration begins at 9:30 a.m. that day. Dr. Richards will speak at 11 a.m. Lunch will follow, and an LWVCH Board meeting will commence after lunch.

Dr. Richards, who represents North and South Kohala, will share his vision for how Hawai‘i Island can best utilize its “abundant potential for energy generation while increasing food self-reliance,” according to an LWVHC press release.

In his capacity on the Council, Richards serves as Chair of the Committee on Agriculture, Water, Energy and Environmental Management. He is also Vice Chair of the Committee on Finance.

Dr. Richards is sixth-generation kama‘āina resident of Hawai‘i and third generation to the Big Island, the release continued. He was born and raised in North Kohala and grew up working on his family’s owned and operated Kahua Ranch.

After graduating from Hawai‘i Preparatory Academy, Dr. Richards continued his education at Washington State University in Pullman, Washington, studying animal science and earning an advanced degree in veterinary medicine. He began work as a doctor of veterinary medicine on his return home and continues to be engaged as a veterinarian in Waimea.

Hawai‘i Community College Pālamanui is located at 73-4225 Ane Keohokalole Highway in Kailua-Kona. Lunch costs $15, and payments of cash or check can be made at the door. There is both a Japanese and Thai menu available.

Those interested in attending should RSVP with a lunch option by Sept. 2. Registration can be completed by phone at (808) 933-8683 or (631) 294-0021, or by email at [email protected].

The League of Women Voters is a nonpartisan political organization that encourages the informed and active participation of citizens in government, works to increase understanding of major public policy issues and influences public policy through education and advocacy.