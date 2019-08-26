HPD Seeks Suspect in Attempted Murder Case

The Hawai‘i Police Department (HPD) is asking for the public’s help in locating a man wanted for outstanding warrants and for questioning in connection with an attempted murder investigation.

Police are looking for 33-year-old Robert K. Pahio who frequents the Puna and Hilo areas. He is described as 5 feet, 9 inches tall, 268 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. The public is advised against approaching Pahio who should be considered armed and dangerous.

Those who may have information regarding the location of Pahio are asked to call police dispatch at (808) 935-3311 or contact Det. Frank Mohica of the Area I Criminal Investigation Section at (808) 961-2379, or via email at [email protected].

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.