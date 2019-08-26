HawaiiCon Coming to Big Island in September

HawaiiCon 2019 lands on the Big Island late next month.

Tickets to the 6th annual sci-fi, pop-culture convention are now available online. The event will be hosted Sept. 26 to 29, 2019, at the Sheraton Kona at Keauhou Bay on Hawai’i Island. HawaiiCon offers more than 250 events this year spanning four days. And there’s something for everyone.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Featured celebrity guests include:

Mindy Sterling—actor and voice actor of Austin Powers, Drop Dead Gorgeous, A.N.T. Farm, Chowder and iCarly.

John Rhys-Davies—actor Lord of the Rings, Indiana Jones and Sliders.

Aron Eisenberg—Star Trek Deep Space Nine.

Vic Mignogna—actor and voice actor Full Metal Alchemist, Dragon Ball Z and Star Trek Continues.

Andre Bourmanis—science advisor The Orville, Star Trek Next Gen, Deep Space Nine and Voyager.

Eddie McClintock—actor Warehouse 13.



Activities include:

Gaming with the gaming world figures including Luke Gygax, Noura Ibrahim and Stefan Pokorny.

Comics and Art with Arthur Suydam-The Zombie King, Renee Witterstaetter, Wayne Lo and Shane Molina.

Access to award-winning authors Robert J. Sawyer and Terry Brooks (Shannara Chronicles).

Talk story with celebrity guests on the Tours with Stars series

Take a Manta Ray Snorkel on a Polynesian Canoe—Thursday, Sept. 26, 2019, with Vic Mignogna.

Experience a Kealakekua Snorkel & Sail trip on the Kona Style—Friday, Sept. 27, 2019, with John Rhys-Davies, Aron Eisenberg, Arthur Sudyam, and Renee Witterstaetter.

Dine under the stars with special guests at the Friday Night Dinner.

HawaiiCon is held each September on the Big Island as a 501(c)3 nonprofit fundraiser and educational experience. The event supports and promotes STEAM education for children on the island.