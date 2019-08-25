Hawai‘i Island Lane & Road Closures: Aug. 25–30

The state of Hawai‘i Department of Transportation has announced temporary road and lane closures Sunday through Friday, Aug. 25 through 30, 2019.

Lane closure schedules may change at any time without further notice. All projects are weather permitting. For information about statewide closures, go online.

DANIEL K. INOUYE HIGHWAY (ROUTE 200)

HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE) Shoulders are closed on the Daniel K. Inouye Highway (Route 200) in both directions at the Mauna Kea Access Road intersection, 24-hours a day, seven days a week. Exercise caution when traveling through the area.

KAWAIHAE ROAD (ROUTE 19)

SPONSORED VIDEO

SOUTH KOHALA Alternating lane closure on Kawaihae Road (Route 19) in both directions in the vicinity of Mile Markers 59.75 to 66, Akulani Street to Emmalani Street, on Monday, Aug. 26, to Friday, Aug. 30, from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., for roadway paving. This closure is necessary to use federal Fiscal Year 2019 funds.

KEA‘AU-PĀHOA ROAD (ROUTE 130)

HIGHWAY 130 CONTRAFLOW Northbound AM contraflow on Keaau-Pahoa Road between Kaloli Drive and Shower Drive to start Monday, Aug. 26, at 5:30 a.m. Details can be found online.

ADVERTISEMENT

MAUNA KEA ACCESS ROAD (ROUTE 210)

NORTH HILO (24-HOUR CLOSURE) Mauna Kea Access Road (Route 210) is closed in both directions at the Daniel K. Inouye Highway intersection, over a 24-hour period, seven days a week.