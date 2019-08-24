Volcano Art Center Offering ‘Healing Through Words’ Workshop

Volcano Art Center will host a creative writing workshop, “Healing Through Words,” on Saturday, Aug. 31, from 10 to 11:30 a.m. at its Ni‘aulani Campus in Volcano Village.

Led by best-selling Amazon author Dr. Heather Rivera, the workshop will incorporate imagery, visualizations and prompts to help students tap into their creative potential and discover the healing power of writing. Attendees will have the opportunity to share what they write in a safe, supportive environment. The class is for anyone who has always wanted to write a book, but hasn’t known where to start.

The class fee is $35, $30 for VAC members. To register, call (808) 967-8222 or visit www.volcanoartcenter.org.

Rivera obtained a Ph.D. in Parapsychic Science in 2011 and a Doctorate in Law in 2002. She is a certified clinical hypnotherapist specializing in past-life regression. Rivera trained with Dr. Brian Weiss at The Weiss Institute. She is the author of nine books and numerous articles, and the contributing author of seven books. She serves as an editor for the International Journal of Regression Therapy and has been featured in print, radio and web television.

VAC’s Ni‘aulani Campus is located at 19-4074 Old Volcano Road in Volcano Village.