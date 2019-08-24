Youth Invited for Free Beach Volleyball Clinics in Hilo

A state and nonprofit partnership will bring 17 beach volleyball clinics to six Hawai‘i Islands during August and September, including two in Hilo.

An initiative of the Hawai‘i Tourism Authority (HTA), Association of Volleyball Professionals (AVP) and AVPFirst, the Community Corner Beach Volleyball Clinic will be offered free through the Boys and Girls Club of Hawai‘i. The program provides coaches, equipment and training with current AVP Pros, University of Hawai‘i beach volleyball staff, and the Olympian, six-time AVP champion Kevin Wong and former AVP pro Lia Young Hunt.

See the schedule below for exact dates, times and locations.

“The AVP Pro Tour and AVPFirst are honored to join forces with exceptional organizations in Hawai‘i to provide boys and girls on the Hawaiian islands a unique opportunity to discover and develop beach volleyball skills in the coming month—and thrilled that renowned athletes like Kevin Wong, Lia Young Hunt and a number of current AVP Pros will be joining us in this important initiative,” said Donald Sun, CEO, AVP. “We at the AVP believe in planting roots that leave a lasting mark in all we do, and are proud to provide equipment to the Boys and Girls Clubs to help contribute to their success for years to come and hope that this will become a lasting tradition in Hawai‘i.”

“It is important to partner with organizations that have a positive impact on the community,” said HTA president and CEO, Chris Tatum. “This meaningful partnership with AVPFirst will give children across the state the opportunity to explore their interest in beach volleyball by learning from some of the best.”

The clinics are being funded through tourism dollars gathered by the Transient Accommodations Tax, according to HTA.

For more information on the clinics, visit Boys and Girls Club of Hawai‘i.

The AVP Pro Tour—a free public event—will also culminate its 2019 season during Sept. 20 to 22, 2019, at the AVP Hawai‘i Open presented by HTA at Fort DeRussy beachfront in Waikiki. The event will offer family-friendly activities, music, food, beverages and meet-and-greet opportunities with athletes.

Beach Volleyball Clinic Schedule: