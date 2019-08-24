Small Craft Advisory Continues for Big Island Waters

3:29 PM HST, Friday, Aug. 23 2019: URGENT MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has continued the Small Craft Advisory, which has been extended through 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Locally strong winds continue in the Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island leeward and SE waters.

East winds are expected at 15 to 25 knots with higher gusts. Seas are expected at 5- to 8-foot levels.