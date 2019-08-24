AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Small Craft Advisory Continues for Big Island Waters

By Big Island Now
August 24, 2019, 10:50 AM HST (Updated August 24, 2019, 10:50 AM)
×

3:29 PM HST, Friday, Aug. 23 2019: URGENT MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE

The National Weather Service in Honolulu has continued the Small Craft Advisory, which has been extended through 6 p.m. on Sunday.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Locally strong winds continue in the Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island leeward and SE waters.

East winds are expected at 15 to 25 knots with higher gusts. Seas are expected at 5- to 8-foot levels.

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 0 )
View Comments