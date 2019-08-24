Small Craft Advisory Continues for Big Island Waters

Small Craft Advisory Continues for Big Island WatersAugust 24, 2019, 10:50 AM HST (Updated August 24, 2019, 10:50 AM)
3:29 PM HST, Friday, Aug. 23 2019: URGENT MARINE WEATHER MESSAGE
The National Weather Service in Honolulu has continued the Small Craft Advisory, which has been extended through 6 p.m. on Sunday.
Locally strong winds continue in the Alenuihaha Channel and Big Island leeward and SE waters.
East winds are expected at 15 to 25 knots with higher gusts. Seas are expected at 5- to 8-foot levels.