Pepe‘ekeo Man Wanted for Questioning in Firearms Possession Investigation

Hawai‘i Island police are looking for Cody Araw, who is wanted for questioning related to a firearms possession investigation that took place on Aug. 24, 2019.

Police received a call at 9:50 a.m. about a suspicious vehicle near the Kaupakauea Homesteads area in Pepe‘ekeo.

When police arrived, they found two men. One man was in the driver seat of the vehicle parked in the bushes and a second man was positioned behind the vehicle.

The man in the driver seat of the vehicle immediately fled the area on foot when he saw the police. The man behind the vehicle tried to flee but was detained by officers for questioning and later arrested.

SPONSORED VIDEO

On the ground near the second man positioned in the back of the vehicle was a black firearms case, some ammunition and drug-related paraphernalia. Officers saw a rifle within the vehicle.

The arrested man is identified as Bruce Bello a 37-year old from Pepe‘ekeo.

Police are seeking the second man that fled who is identified as Cody Araw a 26-year old male from Pepe‘ekeo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Police are continuing the investigation while searching for Araw and are asking for the public’s assistance. Anyone with information is asked to call the police non-emergency line at (808) 935-3311 or CrimeStoppers at (808) 961-8300.

RE: 19-067166

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.