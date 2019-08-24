Hawai‘i County Warns of Telephone Scam

The County of Hawai’i is alerting the public to a telephone scam involving callers soliciting donations pretending to represent the Fire Fighters Support Alliance, a nonprofit organization.

Calls are coming in from a local number.

Fire Chief Darren Rosario reports that this is a scam and urges the public not to make any donations in this manner.

The matter has been reported to the Hawai‘i County Police Department.

To report suspected telephone scams, call the HPDt’s non-emergency number at (808) 935-3311.