Waimea Middle School to Hold Fundraising Events ‘4 Arts 4 Kids’

Waimea Middle School will hold its 7th Annual Fun Run/Walk and Silent Auction on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019, beginning at 4 p.m. The school welcomes the entire Waimea community to support arts programming for students.

The 1.5-mile or 3-mile run/walk, combined with bingo, a tempting silent auction, Blue Zones-friendly dinner and door prizes is themed “4 Arts 4 Kids” to help underwrite the school’s popular 13-year after-school K(Arts) partnership with Kahilu Theatre Foundation.

A $10 per family donation is suggested that includes dinner, door prizes with the top one being an iPad Pro and silent auction. Costs for the dinner for the entire family and door prizes are covered by an anonymous donor so every dollar raised will support K(Arts).

“Our students love K(Arts)—it’s a place and time that they can find their ‘voice’,” said WMS Principal Janice English. “For students, it’s risk-taking and hard work, but they are often surprised by how well they do. We hope this translates into realizing what they can achieve academically and maybe even as a career path. Our school theme this year is ‘student voice’ and K(Arts) is vital to achieving this.”

More than 80 WMS students participate annually in K(Arts), which offers a choice of classes in singing, ‘ukulele, taiko or African drumming, hula, hip hop, photography, block printing and other visual arts and backstage production where students learn the behind-the-scenes workings of a professional theatre. K(Arts) concludes with Grand Finale performances at Kahilu Theatre for students, families and community.

Fun Run/Walk registration and bingo will begin at 4 p.m.; the walk/run at 5 p.m. A casual stroller-friendly affair, the run/walk will start on the school field, loop out through the Waimea community – mostly on sidewalks and grass—and conclude back on campus with dinner, silent auction and door prizes.

The silent auction will include a wide array of donations from the school and community including gift certificates for shopping, meals, activities, Waimea grown fruit and vegetables, hand-made items and gift baskets created by WMS students, teachers and community friends.

For more information and registration form, or to contribute to the silent auction, go to the school website or www.Facebook.com/WaimeaMiddleSchool or call Patti Cook (808) (937-2833).

A registration form can be downloaded here.