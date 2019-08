KAPA Hawaiian FM morning personalities Jaz and Ka’ea welcomed Mixjah to the KAPA Cafe.

Mixjah is a group from the Big Island. Their music is a mix of reggae, punk, hip-hop, island and rock. They released their debut Album Got to Be Heard in 2006, and the title track went #1 on Hawaii Island radio stations and stayed in the top position for months. They are currently working on new music and released two singles this year.