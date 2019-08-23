Gov. Ige Signs 5th Emergency Proclamation for Homeless

Gov. David Ige signed a fifth supplementary emergency proclamation for homeless on Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, to support the development of additional affordable housing for people transitioning out of homelessness.

The emergency proclamation aims to accelerate not only the completion of housing projects, but also expands shelter capacity and access to services for homeless individuals and families.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Gov. Ige signed the initial emergency proclamation on Dec. 14, 2018, a supplementary proclamation on Feb. 12, 2019, a second supplementary proclamation on April 12, 2019, a third on June 7, 2019 and a fourth on Aug. 6, 2019.

The supplementary proclamation signed today provides additional opportunities for counties to engage in housing projects for homeless individuals and families.

This emergency relief period for homelessness continues until Oct. 22, 2019 unless terminated by a separate proclamation.