Unpermitted Campers & Unauthorized Structures Removed From DHHL Lands on Kaua‘i

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands, in conjunction with the Hawai‘i Department of Transportation, Gov. David Ige’s State Homeless Coordinator and Homeless Support Services on Kaua’i, removed unpermitted campers and unauthorized structures from DHHL properties in Anahola, Kaua‘i, on Aug. 21, 2019.

DHHL notices to vacate the premises were issued on Monday, Aug. 19, 2019.

The areas include portions of Aliomanu Road, where the roadway erodes into the ocean, Kealia Road/Kuhio Highway and Anahola Beach Park, as well as an area across the street from the beach park.

“The Department takes the decision to remove unauthorized individuals off of DHHL lands as a serious but necessary effort,” said Hawaiian Homes Commission Chair William J. Aila Jr. “The department thanks the collaborative effort of the department and other agencies involved in ensuring safety and transitional efforts for the individuals impacted by the removal.”

Any unclaimed property will be handled in accordance with 171-31.5, HRS.

ABOUT THE DEPARTMENT OF HAWAIIAN HOME LANDS

The Department of Hawaiian Home Lands carries out Prince Jonah Kūhiō Kalanianaʻole’s vision of rehabilitating native Hawaiians by returning them to the land. Established by U.S. Congress in 1921, with the passage of the Hawaiian Homes Commission Act, the Hawaiian homesteading program run by DHHL includes management of over 200,000 acres of land statewide with the specific purpose of developing and delivering homesteading.