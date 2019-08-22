UPDATE: Tropical Storm Ivo Strengthens in East Pacific

8 AM HST, Thursday, Aug 22, 2019: NWS Central Pacific Hurricane Center in Honolulu

A surface trough located about 1,200 miles ESE of the Big Island of Hawai‘i continues to produce disorganized cloudiness and showers. Environmental conditions could become conducive for some development in a few days in the Central Pacific Basin, well to the east of Hawai‘i, while the system is moving slowly NW.

Formation chance through 48 hours near 0%.

Formation chance through 5 days near 30%.

5 AM HST, Thursday, Aug. 22, 2019: IVO STRENGTHENING WELL OFFSHORE OF MEXICO

The center of Tropical Storm Ivo was located near latitude 15.7°N, longitude 113.6°W, about 550 miles SSW of the southern tip of Baja, Calif.

Ivo is moving toward the west near 12 mph and a turn to the NW is expected by tomorrow. Ivo is anticipated to move generally NNW this weekend.

Maximum sustained winds have increased to near 65 mph with higher gusts. Ivo could become a hurricane later tonight or tomorrow, but should begin to weaken on Saturday.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.42 inches.