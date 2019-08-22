AD
ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Hirono Criticizes Trump Administration’s Latest Migrant Children Ruling

By Big Island Now
August 22, 2019, 8:32 AM HST (Updated August 22, 2019, 8:32 AM)
×

U.S. Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawai‘i) released a statement after the Trump Administration announced a final rule aimed at dismantling protections for migrant children under the Flores Settlement Agreement.

“This is an administration that apparently sits around trying to come up with at least one cruel thing they can do to immigrants every single day. Now, the same people behind separating families, holding children in dangerous and unsanitary conditions, and constantly dehumanizing immigrants want a rule to indefinitely detain children and families fleeing terrible violence in Central America. No amount of cruelty is enough for this administration. We need to fight back.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Print

Share this Article

You Might Also Like

Get Weekly Updates

Get a quick summary of what's happening on Hawaii with our weekly email of news highlights:

ARTICLE COMMENTS ( 10 )
View Comments