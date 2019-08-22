Sen. Hirono Criticizes Trump Administration’s Latest Migrant Children Ruling

U.S. Sen. Mazie K. Hirono (D-Hawai‘i) released a statement after the Trump Administration announced a final rule aimed at dismantling protections for migrant children under the Flores Settlement Agreement.

“This is an administration that apparently sits around trying to come up with at least one cruel thing they can do to immigrants every single day. Now, the same people behind separating families, holding children in dangerous and unsanitary conditions, and constantly dehumanizing immigrants want a rule to indefinitely detain children and families fleeing terrible violence in Central America. No amount of cruelty is enough for this administration. We need to fight back.”