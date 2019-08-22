Police Up Ticketing Pace on Mauna Kea

Police are ramping up traffic enforcement on Daniel K. Inouye Highway near the Mauna Kea Access Road, according to a Hawai‘i Police Department press release.

The announcement came after officers assigned to work the Thirty Meter Telescope (TMT) protestor blockade dealt with two traffic collisions that occurred in the vicinity. The enforcement effort is intended to ensure the safety of the motorists and protestors alike, as pedestrians and vehicles are currently congregating on the roadway shoulders of a 60-mph traffic zone.

The efforts of police during this project, which began last Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019, have resulted in 610 traffic citations and seven suspects arrested for 13 offenses.

The 610 citations were categorized as follows:

Speeding (167)

Seatbelt (41)

Child Restraint (6)

Cellular Phone/Electronic device (15)

Tint (9)

No Driver’s License (17)

No Insurance (23)

Unsafe vehicle (87)

Other moving violation (43)

No License plate (24)

Regulatory (176)

Parking (2)

SPONSORED VIDEO

The 13 arrested offenses were categorized as follows:

Driving under the Influence of Intoxicants (3)

Contempt warrants (3)

Failure to Provide Identification (1)

Resisting order to Stop motor vehicle (1)

Excessive Speeding (1)

Driving without an operator license (2)

No Insurance (2)

Enhanced traffic enforcement efforts will continue on Daniel K. Inouye Highway by Hawaiʻi Police Department for the duration of the ongoing situation with the resulting impact of increased traffic and pedestrians.