HSTA Praises DOE’s New Cooler Classroom Policy

The Hawai‘i State Teachers Association lauded changes that the Department of Education has made that allow for more classrooms to be air conditioned sooner and for a much lower cost than previous efforts, according to an Aug. 22, 2019, HSTA press release.

“Our keiki and our teachers deserve a better learning environment,” said HSTA President Corey Rosenlee. “For years, the HSTA has advocated for the public school system to air condition our classrooms. I’m glad the DOE is taking these steps to make it easier and much cheaper to install AC. Our educators can now advocate and tap into community supporters to speed up the process. I hope that in a few years, all of our hot classrooms in Hawai‘i will finally be cooled.”

About the Hawai‘i State Teachers Association

The Hawai‘i State Teachers Association is the exclusive representative of 13,700 public school teachers statewide. As the state affiliate of the 3-million-member National Education Association, HSTA represents and supports teachers in collective bargaining, as well as with legislative and professional development issues.