HPD Hits Crime Spree Suspect With Charges

HPD Hits Crime Spree Suspect With ChargesAugust 22, 2019, 3:24 PM HST (Updated August 22, 2019, 3:24 PM)
A Kailua-Kona man faces a slew of charges after rampaging on a crime spree from Hilo to Kona on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2019.
The Hawaiʻi Police Department (HPD) arrested Joshua Hams, 38, on Wednesday just before 1:40 p.m. at a home on Kalamauka Street in Kailua-Kona. Ham was involved in multiple crimes that spanned four police districts, according to an HPD press release.
On Thursday at 1:30 p.m., detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigations Section charged Ham with the following crimes:
- Unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle
- Criminal property damage in the first-degree
- Seven counts of Criminal property damage in the second-degree
- Criminal property damage in the third-degree
- Two counts of Theft in the fourth-degree
- Seven counts of Use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony
- Three counts of Robbery in the first-degree
- Attempted Robbery in the first-degree
- Three counts of Terroristic threatening in the first-degree
- Terroristic threatening in the second-degree
- Three counts of Reckless endangering in the second-degree
- Violation of the conditions of probation
- Four counts of Possession of a firearm prohibited
- Unauthorized entry into a dwelling in the second-degree
- Reckless driving
- Resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle
- Accident involving property damage
Hams is currently being held at the Kona Police cellblock without bail on the probation violation charge. Bail was set at $812,000 on the remaining charges. His initial court appearance is set for Friday morning in Kona District Court.
This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.