HPD Hits Crime Spree Suspect With Charges

A Kailua-Kona man faces a slew of charges after rampaging on a crime spree from Hilo to Kona on Wednesday, Aug. 22, 2019.

The Hawaiʻi Police Department (HPD) arrested Joshua Hams, 38, on Wednesday just before 1:40 p.m. at a home on Kalamauka Street in Kailua-Kona. Ham was involved in multiple crimes that spanned four police districts, according to an HPD press release.

SPONSORED VIDEO

On Thursday at 1:30 p.m., detectives from the Area II Criminal Investigations Section charged Ham with the following crimes:

Unauthorized control of a propelled vehicle

Criminal property damage in the first-degree

Seven counts of Criminal property damage in the second-degree

Criminal property damage in the third-degree

Two counts of Theft in the fourth-degree

Seven counts of Use of a firearm in the commission of a separate felony

Three counts of Robbery in the first-degree

Attempted Robbery in the first-degree

Three counts of Terroristic threatening in the first-degree

Terroristic threatening in the second-degree

Three counts of Reckless endangering in the second-degree

Violation of the conditions of probation

Four counts of Possession of a firearm prohibited

Unauthorized entry into a dwelling in the second-degree

Reckless driving

Resisting an order to stop a motor vehicle

Accident involving property damage

Hams is currently being held at the Kona Police cellblock without bail on the probation violation charge. Bail was set at $812,000 on the remaining charges. His initial court appearance is set for Friday morning in Kona District Court.

This information was provided by the authorities. All suspects are presumed innocent until proven guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.