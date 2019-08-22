AD
HIEMA Siren Testing for Hilo

By Big Island Now
August 22, 2019, 12:22 PM HST (Updated August 22, 2019, 12:22 PM)
The state Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) will be testing newly-installed sirens on Hawai‘i Island from Thursday, Aug. 22 to Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The following are the newly-installed sirens which will be tested:

  • Waiākea Uka Park, Hilo
  • ‘Ainako Park, Hilo
  • Mohouli Park, Hilo
  • Malama Park, Hilo
  • Pāhoa Ag Park, Pāhoa
The Outdoor Siren Warning System for Public Safety is one part of Hawai‘i’s Statewide Alert & Warning System used to notify the public during emergencies.

If you hear this siren tone in circumstances other than a test, follow emergency information and instructions provided by official government channels. This may be in the form of a local radio or television station broadcast, or cellular Wireless Emergency Alert.

For further information, contact the Civil Defense Agency at (808)-935-0031.

