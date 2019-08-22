HIEMA Siren Testing for Hilo

The state Hawai‘i Emergency Management Agency (HIEMA) will be testing newly-installed sirens on Hawai‘i Island from Thursday, Aug. 22 to Friday, Aug. 23, 2019, between the hours of 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

The following are the newly-installed sirens which will be tested:

Waiākea Uka Park, Hilo

‘Ainako Park, Hilo

Mohouli Park, Hilo

Malama Park, Hilo

Pāhoa Ag Park, Pāhoa

SPONSORED VIDEO

The Outdoor Siren Warning System for Public Safety is one part of Hawai‘i’s Statewide Alert & Warning System used to notify the public during emergencies.

If you hear this siren tone in circumstances other than a test, follow emergency information and instructions provided by official government channels. This may be in the form of a local radio or television station broadcast, or cellular Wireless Emergency Alert.

For further information, contact the Civil Defense Agency at (808)-935-0031.