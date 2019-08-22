Gov. Ige Releases Funds for Forest Reserve

Gov. David Ige has released $1.3 million in Capital Improvement Project (CIP) funds to benefit the Honua‘ula Forest Reserve on Hawai‘i Island, according to a state press release.

The funds will be used to repair and install fencing, and to create a new access road for the North Kona reserve.

“I want to thank the governor for releasing these funds for this important project,” said state Rep. Nicole Lowen (D-North Kona). “Honua’ula Forest Reserve is the primary watershed for the North Kona area, and these funds will help to protect our drinking water supply and to preserve important habitat for native flora and fauna. As the current stewards of our environment, it is our responsibility to preserve and protect places like Honuaʻula.”

The Honuaʻula Forest Reserve was established in 1906 to preserve the forest and manage the watershed. Today, it covers 8,489 acres.