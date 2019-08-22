Aerial Circus Jazz Cabaret to Visit East Hawai‘i

VIDEO: Preview of CRAZY – An Aerial Jazz Cabaret

Aerial circus will return to the Hilo Palace on Sept. 20 and 22, 2019, this time with a jazzy twist: live vocals.

Presented by Aerial Arts Hawai’i, CRAZY – An Aerial Jazz Cabaret features 15 circus acts performed by 15 aerial artists, including three live vocal numbers by Hawai‘i Island-based vocalist Kat Reuss.

During this 1920s-inspired evening, enjoy aerial fabric, hoop, trapeze, straps, acrobatics, dance and more for 90 minutes of fun, fresh aerial action, set to jazz tracks and jazz-inspired covers of modern pop music.

The fourth Aerial Arts Hawai‘i show to come to the Palace, CRAZY is rated PG13 for occasional acts of sensual self expression.

“Crazy is going to be really fun,” said Aerial Arts Hawai’i Co-founder Bella O’Toole, an aerial teacher based out of Hilo who produces and directs the Hilo Palace productions alongside co-founder Zoe Eisenberg. “The audience can expect a lot of 1920s-inspired glam, upbeat music and acts that range from funny to sensual.”

The show features Big Island-based performers as well as artists coming in from Maui and Portland. Kat Reuss, Crazy’s emcee and vocalist, has previously starred as Nellie Forbush in the Kahilu Theatre’s production of South Pacific and Ariel in the Waimea Community Theater production of The Little Mermaid. With a background in performing arts, Reuss has a degree in classical music and spent three years with Illinois Opera as a vocalist and choreographer before traveling across the mainland as an actor and director for Missoula Children’s Theater. Reuss will perform four diverse songs in CRAZY.

In years prior, Aerial Arts Hawai’i shows have completely sold out, so audience members are encouraged to purchase tickets in advance. Tickets are $25 for general admission, $35 for reserved in advance and $30 or $40 at the door. Reserved Seating is only available at the Palace Theater Box Office and over the phone at (808) 934-7010, Monday through Friday between 10 a.m. and 3 p.m. General Admission tickets are available online at www.aerialartshawaii.com and www.HiloPalace.com.

In addition to their annual Palace production, Aerial Arts Hawai’i is a production and talent company based out of East Hawai‘i.

For more information, visit www.aerialartshawaii.com.