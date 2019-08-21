Southwest Airlines to Add Kona & Hilo Flights in January

Southwest Airlines will double its nonstop destinations from San Jose to Hawai‘i with the addition of flights to Kona on Hawai‘i Island and Kaua‘i in January 2020, the airline announced recently.

The airline plans to add a Tuesday-Thursday-Saturday flight to Kona on Jan. 21 and a Monday-Wednesday-Friday-Sunday flight to Līhue beginning Jan. 19.

San Jose was part of Southwest’s first rollout of Hawai‘i flights in May, when the carrier began daily service to Honolulu and Maui. That helped ignite a temporary fare war with the two existing airlines serving the island state.

Southwest’s new service is part of a larger group of new Hawai‘i flights on Southwest from Oakland, which gets four flights a week to Kona.

The schedule has been extended through March 6, 2020.