New Tropical Depression Forms in East Pacific

5 AM HST, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019: Tropical Depression Ten-E Advisory

Click an image to expand

Tropical Depression Ten-E, 5 AM HST, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. PC: NOAA Tropical Depression Ten-E, 5 AM HST, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. PC: NOAA Tropical Depression Ten-E, 5 AM HST, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. PC: NOAA Tropical Depression Ten-E, 5 AM HST, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. PC: NOAA Tropical Depression Ten-E, 5 AM HST, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. PC: NOAA Tropical Depression Ten-E, 5 AM HST, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. PC: NOAA

The center of Tropical Depression Ten-E was located near latitude 15.4°N, longitude 107.3°W. The

depression is moving toward the WNW near 18 mph.

The storm is located about 545 miles SSE of the southern tip of Baja, Calif.

A turn to the NW along with a decrease in forward speed is expected by Thursday.

SPONSORED VIDEO

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Steady strengthening is forecast for the next couple of days and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight and a hurricane by Friday.

The cyclone is expected to weaken and become a convection-free post-tropical cyclone by Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.74 inches.