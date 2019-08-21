AD
New Tropical Depression Forms in East Pacific

By Big Island Now
August 21, 2019, 8:02 AM HST (Updated August 21, 2019, 8:09 AM)
5 AM HST, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019: Tropical Depression Ten-E Advisory

Tropical Depression Ten-E, 5 AM HST, Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019. PC: NOAA
The center of Tropical Depression Ten-E was located near latitude 15.4°N, longitude 107.3°W. The
depression is moving toward the WNW near 18 mph.

The storm is located about 545 miles SSE of the southern tip of Baja, Calif.

A turn to the NW along with a decrease in forward speed is expected by Thursday.

Maximum sustained winds are near 35 mph with higher gusts.

Steady strengthening is forecast for the next couple of days and the depression is expected to become a tropical storm by tonight and a hurricane by Friday.

The cyclone is expected to weaken and become a convection-free post-tropical cyclone by Sunday.

The estimated minimum central pressure is 29.74 inches.

