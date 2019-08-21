Nature Activities Offered in Lieu of Cancelled Bird Fest

Due to the ongoing uncertainty of access into key native forest habitat and other mitigating factors, organizers of the 2019 Hawaii Island Festival of Birds (HIFB) is canceling this year’s event, which was originally scheduled for Oct. 24 to 28 at various venues across the island.

“It was a difficult decision made after careful deliberation following numerous consultations with authorities and resource managers,” explained HIFB Committee Chair Cindy Pacheco.

Pacheco added further that Hawai‘i’s native endemic forest birds are the keystone experience that most festivals attendees desire. There is a high probability that current road and forest closures will still be in place at the onset of the festival and HIFB may not be able to provide the high-quality offerings as promised and advertised.

“It was important to make this decision now before the festival date gets too close so those who have registered or planned to register can plan accordingly,” Pacheco said.

Announcement of dates for HIFB 2020 will be made at a later date.

There is good news for those still hoping to experience Hawai‘i’s remarkable birdlife and nature. The Sheraton Kona Resort & Spa will honor special HIFB room rates over the festival dates and three alternative birding tours are open for booking during the festival dates.

Friday, Oct. 25, Native Forest Birdwatching: Tour will access native forest habitat(s) open at the time with the best possibility of seeing the most native Hawaiian species.

Saturday, Oct. 26, Natural History Huaka’i Volcanoes, Waterfalls & Birds: This full day trip includes short stops along the Hawaii Island Birding Trail and Hawaii Volcanoes National Park where participants may see native and introduced birds along the way.

Sunday, Oct.27, Kona Coast Pelagic Full Day Sunday: Birding by boat! Depart from Honokohau Harbor and join experienced birding guides who will help participants spot and identify birds and sea life while enjoying views of the Kona coastline.

Anyone wishing to book, rebook or cancel tours and events may contact Hawaii Forest & Trail at 1-800-464-1993 or email [email protected].

A portion of all tour proceeds booked directly benefits Hawaii Wildlife Center and the critical work they do with Hawai‘i’s native birds. Information is also available online.