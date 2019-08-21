3:30 PM HST Wednesday, Aug. 21, 2019: National Weather Service Honolulu

HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY

Surf: 5 to 8 feet through tonight, along south facing shores of all islands.

Affected Areas: Kona, South Big Island, North Big Island and East Big Island.

Impacts, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers, and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.