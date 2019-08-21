High Surf & Small Craft Advisories in Effect for Hawai‘i

3:35 AM HST, Wednesday, Aug. 21 2019: HIGH SURF ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM HST THURSDAY FOR SOUTH-FACING SHORES OF ALL ISLANDS

On Hawai‘i Island, affected areas include Kona and south, north and east shores.

SURF: 6 to 10 feet today, lowering to 5 to 8 feet tonight, along south-facing shores of all islands.

IMPACTS, Moderate: Expect strong breaking waves, shore break, and strong longshore and rip currents making swimming difficult and dangerous.

SPONSORED VIDEO

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

Beachgoers, swimmers and surfers should heed all advice given by ocean safety officials and exercise caution. Boaters should expect recreational surfers and body boarders utilizing harbor channels to access surfing areas.

A Small Craft Advisory is also in effect for Alenuihaha Channel, and Big Island leeward and SE waters thgourh 6 p.m. Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Winds: East to NE winds 15 to 25 knots. Seas: 6 to 11 feet.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS

A Small Craft Advisory means that wind speeds of 25 to 33 knots and/or seas 10 feet or greater are expected to produce conditions hazardous to small craft. Inexperienced mariners, especially those operating smaller vessels, should avoid navigating in these conditions.